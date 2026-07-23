Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Alphabet Crushed Earnings, But One Number Spooked the Market

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 23, 2026
Illustration of the Google "G" logo surrounded by colorful light streaks and digital data effects.

Key Points

  • Alphabet delivered record Q2 revenue, surging Google Cloud growth and sharply higher GAAP earnings.
  • The company’s massive unrealized investment gain inflated reported EPS, making operating performance harder to read at first glance.
  • Investors focused on AI-related capital expenditures and negative free cash flow, even as the core business remained strong.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Alphabet Today

Alphabet Inc. stock logo
GOOGLGOOGL 90-day performance
Alphabet
$319.26 -22.83 (-6.67%)
As of 12:58 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$187.82
$408.61
Dividend Yield
0.28%
P/E Ratio
24.35
Price Target
$416.42
Add to Watchlist
Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL delivered its Q2 2026 results after the close on Wednesday, and by almost any measure, it was an exceptional quarter.

Revenue hit a record. Google Cloud growth accelerated to a pace nobody expected. Earnings per share nearly quadrupled.

And yet the stock fell in after-hours trading and extended those losses before the next session, even as the report showed strength.

The disconnect between the headline numbers and the market's reaction is the story worth understanding here.

A Quarter of Records

Total revenue came in at $119.8 billion, up 24% year over year from $96.4 billion, comfortably ahead of the $116.93 billion consensus. That marked Alphabet's 12th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Operating income reached $40.77 billion with an operating margin of 34%.

The standout was Google Cloud. Revenue surged 82% year over year to $24.8 billion, blowing past the roughly $22.3 billion analysts had modeled by about 11%. That is a dramatic acceleration from the 63% growth posted in Q1, and it extends Google Cloud's lead over both Microsoft's NASDAQ: MSFT Azure and Amazon's NASDAQ: AMZN AWS in growth terms for a second straight quarter. Cloud operating income more than tripled to $8.8 billion from $2.83 billion a year ago, a sign that scale is finally translating into serious profitability. The cloud backlog swelled to $514 billion, up from $462 billion last quarter.

Google Services held up well, too, growing 15% to $94.5 billion. Search and other revenue rose 17% to $63.3 billion, essentially in line with expectations and further evidence that AI is expanding rather than cannibalizing the core franchise. YouTube advertising grew 13% to $11.1 billion, and subscriptions, platforms, and devices climbed 15% to $12.9 billion. CEO Sundar Pichai noted that nearly 90% of the Fortune 100 are now using Gemini Enterprise.

The $99 Billion Asterisk

Then there is the headline that requires context. Alphabet reported net income of $112.1 billion, up 298% year over year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.11, up 294% and far above the roughly $2.89 analysts expected. Those numbers are real, but they are not operational. They were driven overwhelmingly by a $99 billion gain on equity securities, largely reflecting the mark-to-market revaluation of Alphabet's stake in SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX and Anthropic as both valuations soared. Accounting rules require Alphabet to run those unrealized gains straight through the income statement, so the profit appears without a dollar changing hands. Strip it out, and operational EPS lands closer to the $2.87 analysts were actually looking for.

What Spooked the Market

The selling pressure traces back to two words: capital expenditures. Alphabet spent $44.9 billion on capital expenditure in the quarter, up 100% year over year and up 26% sequentially. Free cash flow swung to negative $5.86 billion as a result. Management also signaled further spending increases ahead, and investors, already jumpy about how much capital the mega-caps are committing to AI, chose to focus there rather than on the cloud acceleration.

The Technical Picture

From a technical perspective, the bulls might quietly be cheering this sell-off. Following such a stellar report, the pullback and broader market jitters could ultimately create an opportunity to own the stock at a far more reasonable valuation. On a higher timeframe, GOOGL remains in a clear uptrend. But zooming in, the stock has fallen almost 20% from its record high and is now approaching its 200-day Simple Moving Average, a key long-term trend indicator and one the bulls will want to see hold firm. If shares retrace toward that structural level and find support, with the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) compressing closer to 20 in the process, the setup could become increasingly attractive for long-term buyers.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Price Chart for Thursday, July, 23, 2026

Patience Is the Variable

Nothing in these numbers undercuts the long-term case. If anything, an 82% cloud growth rate, a $514 billion backlog, and tripling cloud operating income strengthen it considerably. What changed is the market's willingness to fund the buildout without complaint. Alphabet is telling investors it needs to spend aggressively because it cannot build capacity fast enough to serve the demand in front of it, a message consistent with the $80 billion capital raise in June and the reported development of its Frozen v2 inference chip.

The consensus among 55 analysts remains Moderate Buy with a price target of $415.98, implying roughly 22% upside from recent trading levels. At a forward P/E of 23.86, Alphabet still trades at one of the more reasonable multiples in mega-cap tech.

The question for the second half is simple: how long can the market remain patient as the spending curve steepens? For long-term investors, the underlying business just posted one of its strongest quarters ever, but the near-term tape may need more convincing.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alphabet Right Now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.7953 of 5 stars		$320.85-6.2%0.27%24.49Moderate Buy$415.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines