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Alphabet’s AI Spending Question Looms Over Q2 Earnings

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 15, 2026

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.676 of 5 stars		$367.192.1%0.24%28.01Moderate Buy$413.73
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