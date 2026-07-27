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Apple’s Earnings Setup Puts Its Record Rally and AI Patience to the Test

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 27, 2026

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Sam Quirke
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Sam Quirke

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
3.6731 of 5 stars		$334.290.4%0.32%40.42Moderate Buy$327.40
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