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Why Home Depot’s Sell-Off Could Become a Huge Opportunity

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 19, 2026
A Home Depot branded orange safety cone stands in a lumber aisle inside a store warehouse.

Key Points

  • Home Depot is moving lower within its trading range and deepening its value to investors.
  • Dividends are reliable and yield more 3% as of mid-2026.
  • Analysts reset their price targets, but HD stock overreacted, underscoring the value opportunity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Home Depot’s NYSE: HD stock price decline is not yet over, with the Q1 results and guidance update failing to reinvigorate market confidence. The likely outcome is that this stock falls to the low end of its long-term trading range, where it becomes irresistibly attractive. Even now, trading near $300, the stock is at a nearly 3-year low, valued at the low end of its historical price-to-earnings range, and yielding a market-beating dividend with distribution growth forecast.

Home Depot Today

The Home Depot, Inc. stock logo
HDHD 90-day performance
Home Depot
$301.07 +1.26 (+0.42%)
As of 01:36 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$289.10
$426.75
Dividend Yield
3.10%
P/E Ratio
21.17
Price Target
$401.34
Add to Watchlist

The takeaway for investors is that this market will still endure near-term pain, but the long-term outlook is robust, suggesting a market-beating total return could be easily achieved.

Home Depot’s dividend is central to this thesis. The company pays about 65% of its earnings, which is on the high side, but incredibly sustainable for this high-quality cash flow machine.

The company’s balance sheet is in a healthy condition, dividend coverage is ample, and earnings growth is expected.

The yield exceeds 3%, and the growth trajectory includes a mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate and eventual inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrat Index. Index inclusion is expected by the middle of the next decade.

Home Depot carries debt on its balance sheet, and the ratios are high on a face-value basis. However, debt ratios are affected by regular capital investments and shareholder returns, including share buybacks, which skew the data. Other metrics, including this year’s equity gains, reveal the strength of the company’s strategy and financial position. Equity increased by nearly 75% due to the accumulation of earnings and the integration of SRS Distribution, a move that strengthened its exposure to pro markets, expanded its verticals, and improved its logistics and fulfillment capabilities.

Home Depot Outperforms in Q1: Guides Weak

Home Depot had a solid Q1 with revenue growing by 4.9% to $41.77 billion. The top line outperformed expectations by 700 basis points (bps), on strength in comps and new stores. Comps increased by 0.6% systemwide, 0.4% in the core U.S. market, with ticket averages offsetting a traffic decline.

Among the problems is that 55 bps of the 60 bps in comp store growth was due to foreign exchange conversion, meaning the international business isn’t all that great. Margin news was another sticking point, with the company’s margin contracting across the board, resulting in declines in GAAP and adjusted earnings and tepid earnings per share (EPS). Adjusted EPS outperformed the consensus, but by a far narrower margin than on the top line.

Guidance is another factor driving the expected stock price decline and eventual market bottom. The company guided for growth, but to levels below the consensus estimate. This sets the market up for near-term weakness. A catalyst in an upcoming report, such as outperformance or other visible strengths, could reinvigorate the stock in time.

Analysts and Institutions Expected Weakness - And It’s Already Price Into the Market

Home Depot MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
99th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
33.2% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.71mentions of Home Depot in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
8.78%
See Full Analysis

Home Depot’s results aligned with analyst and institutional trends: analysts were trimming price targets right up to the day of the release, while institutions reverted to distribution in early Q2 2026.

The balance of institutional activity hasn't been incredibly bearish, but institutional distribution is a difficult headwind to overcome in the absence of bullish catalysts. Analysts have also weighed on HD’s price, resetting price targets to lower levels. The low-end range of price targets puts this market above $300, which is critical support.

$300 aligns with a long-term uptrend line that is in danger of breaking. The market can move lower without breaking the trend, but a quick rebound and recovery must follow. If the market isn’t able to regain the upper side of its trend line quickly, the next move will be sideways. In this scenario, HD stock may trend sideways near the low end of its range until there is a fundamental shift in market dynamics, potentially including reduced inflation, an improved outlook for lower interest rates, and improving labor market conditions.

HD moving to lower levels.

Home Depot’s biggest risk this year is interest rates and their impact on housing markets. The oil situation is driving inflation at all levels, pointing to an eventual rate increase by year’s end. Higher rates will negatively impact housing markets, refinances, home improvement projects, and Home Depot results. Long-term, Home Depot is well-positioned for an eventual housing market recovery; the only question is the timing. As it stands, long-term forecasts put HD’s stock price at around 5X earnings by the middle of the next decade, suggesting a 300% increase is possible.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Home Depot (HD)
4.9544 of 5 stars		$301.960.7%3.09%21.25Moderate Buy$401.34
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