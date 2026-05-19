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Ackman and Berkshire Are Betting Against Each Other on AI

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 19, 2026

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Leo Miller
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9307 of 5 stars		$604.40-1.1%0.35%21.96Moderate Buy$840.31
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.1378 of 5 stars		$387.84-2.3%0.22%29.55Moderate Buy$411.23
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
2.395 of 5 stars		$486.59-0.4%N/A14.49Hold$524.50
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.8336 of 5 stars		$256.06-3.3%N/A30.63Moderate Buy$312.67
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9947 of 5 stars		$420.15-0.8%0.87%25.05Moderate Buy$560.88
Pershing Square (PS)
1.9319 of 5 stars		$38.67flatN/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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