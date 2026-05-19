Ackman and Berkshire Are Betting Against Each Other on AI

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Before you consider Pershing Square, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pershing Square wasn't on the list.
While Pershing Square currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
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