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Brady Corp Wires Up a Massive AI-Powered Breakout

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 19, 2026
Brady Corporation logo displayed against a dark background with an upward-trending candlestick stock chart.

Key Points

  • Brady Corporation delivered exceptional quarterly earnings growth driven largely by explosive demand for compliance materials in new data centers.
  • Management successfully executed a highly accretive acquisition that instantly doubles the addressable market and accelerates future revenue potential.
  • The introduction of innovative portable thermal printing hardware is driving substantial sales growth while locking customers into a lucrative consumable ecosystem.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brady.

Brady Corporation NYSE: BRC just broke out of its traditional industrial mold, fueled by capacity-constrained demand for AI data center infrastructure and a highly accretive $1.4 billion acquisition. With gross margins expanding, this under-the-radar compliance manufacturer is rapidly repricing as a premier picks-and-shovels enterprise automation play.

Brady Today

Brady Corporation stock logo
BRCBRC 90-day performance
Brady
$86.88 +2.45 (+2.90%)
As of 01:35 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$65.76
$99.29
Dividend Yield
1.13%
P/E Ratio
20.37
Add to Watchlist

For decades, the market has viewed Brady Corporation as a reliable, slow-growth dividend payer that produces industrial labels and safety signs. That narrative was shattered following an aggressive single-day stock repricing of over 18%. The primary catalyst was a massive earnings beat and a structural upward revision in full-year guidance.

Beneath the headline numbers, a structural shift is taking place in the physical economy. The hyper-growth in artificial intelligence relies entirely on physical data center infrastructure. Upgrading and expanding these facilities requires immense compliance efforts, including high-margin wire identification, automated tracking hardware, and safety infrastructure. Brady Corporation stands directly in the path of this capital expenditure avalanche.

Wiring the AI Boom

The company's fiscal Q3 2026 earnings report revealed exceptional fundamental momentum. Brady Corporation reported record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.35. Revenue rose 13.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $435.24 million, comfortably clearing the anticipated $406.07 million.

The regional breakdown isolates exactly where this growth originates. The Wire and Identification segment posted 19% growth in the Americas and Asia region and 13% growth in Europe. Management directly attributes this volume to data center construction. Data center integrators are currently operating at virtual capacity limits, creating a multi-year backlog for Brady Corporation's identification infrastructure. Facilities cannot come online without exhaustive cable tagging and safety tracing, making Brady Corporation products a mandatory, non-negotiable line item in server farm construction budgets.

Furthering the organic growth narrative, the newly launched i4311 portable thermal printer is currently selling 50% above internal launch projections. The i4311 targets plant safety and manufacturing professionals, allowing operators to print complex compliance tags directly on the warehouse floor. In the industrial printing space, hardware placement guarantees a recurring revenue stream of high-margin specialty adhesive labels and proprietary ink ribbons. This razor-and-blade model creates a highly sticky consumable ecosystem that generates cash flow long after the initial equipment sale.

Crucially, this demand surge comes with heavy pricing power. Brady Corporation expanded gross margins by 50 basis points YOY to 51.8%. Operating cash flow jumped 30.7% to $78.2 million. When an industrial manufacturer pushes gross margins past 50%, it signals that it provides mission-critical, highly engineered solutions rather than commoditized hardware.

Powering Up: Brady Acquires Honeywell PSS

While organic growth accelerates, management executed a major capital allocation pivot by agreeing to acquire the Productivity Solutions and Services division from Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON for $1.4 billion.

This transaction immediately doubles the addressable market for Brady Corporation. The Productivity Solutions and Services unit generates roughly $1.1 billion in annual revenue, adding significant scale and positioning Brady Corporation in the enterprise-level workforce productivity sector. By securing established mobility computers, barcode scanners, and operational intelligence software, Brady Corporation will compete directly with legacy giants like Zebra Technologies NASDAQ: ZBRA in the automated identification and data capture market.

Financially, the deal structure protects Brady's balance sheet. Financed via a $500 million term loan and $800 million in private placement debt, Brady Corporation leverages a preexisting $148.6 million net cash position and robust free cash flow to fund the expansion. Management expects an interest rate below 6% on the debt and projects net leverage will sit around two to 2.5 times at closing. Thanks to its strong cash generation capabilities, Brady Corporation plans to deleverage quickly to below 2x within 2 years.

Management projects the acquisition will deliver 80 cents of adjusted EPS accretion in year one, before factoring in any operational savings. The market briefly misunderstood this transaction when two board members resigned earlier in the month, triggering a 10% sell-off. Management quickly clarified that the departures stemmed entirely from the severe, unexpected time commitments required to execute the complex integration, rather than internal friction. The board voted unanimously to approve the transaction, signaling total internal alignment on the strategic pivot.

Big Money Accumulates Brady

Brady MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
55th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Buy
Upside/Downside
N/A
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.40mentions of Brady in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Proj. Earnings Growth
N/A
See Full Analysis

The climb in Brady's stock price to above $84 was not driven by retail short-squeeze mechanics. Short interest is negligible at 1.27% of the float, or roughly 540,000 shares. The aggressive price action stems entirely from genuine institutional accumulation and a fundamental recalibration of valuation multiples. Major quantitative and index players, such as First Trust Advisors and Dimensional Fund Advisors, hold significant positions, providing a stable foundation for the stock.

Derivatives data heavily support the bullish thesis. Options trading volume and bullish call flow entirely eclipsed historical earnings-day averages for Brady Corporation. Market makers are actively pricing in a sustained volatility expansion as institutional investors digest the pivot toward AI data center infrastructure.

Insiders recognized the valuation disconnect early. During the third quarter, management repurchased 63,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 per share. This capital deployment signals strong internal conviction in Brady's intrinsic value prior to the blowout earnings release.

Fully Charged: Plugging in for the Long Haul

Despite pushing higher, Brady Corporation's valuation metrics remain well-grounded. The stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 20 and a forward P/E ratio of just 17. Compared to peers in enterprise automation trading at steep growth premiums, Brady Corporation offers a highly profitable, lower-risk entry point for sector exposure.

The yield profile heavily favors long-term holders. Brady Corporation yields 1.1% and pays 98 cents annually. Backed by a 39-year consecutive track record of dividend increases, Brady Corporation holds elite status as a dividend aristocrat. The payout ratio remains highly conservative at just 23% of earnings and 14% of cash flow, leaving ample capital to service the new acquisition debt while continuing to raise the dividend.

Following the raised full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.20 to $5.30, Wall Street analysts are actively resetting consensus price targets to the $100 to $102 range. Investors seeking exposure to the physical buildout of AI infrastructure without paying extreme big tech multiples may want to add Brady Corporation to their watchlists. Cautious investors might prefer to wait for a broader market pullback to initiate a position, allowing the initial post-earnings volatility to settle into a new technical base.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brady Right Now?

Before you consider Brady, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brady wasn't on the list.

While Brady currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Brady (BRC)
2.751 of 5 stars		$86.792.8%1.13%20.33BuyN/A
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
4.1538 of 5 stars		$250.22-3.8%N/A30.25Moderate Buy$319.00
Honeywell International (HON)
4.7089 of 5 stars		$217.660.2%2.19%30.86Moderate Buy$248.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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