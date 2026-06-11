Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,744 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.18.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $468.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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