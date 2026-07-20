Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,923,659 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Citigroup worth $898,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,986,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Report on C

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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