Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,274 shares of the company's stock after selling 309,997 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Citigroup worth $277,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $298,082,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock worth $153,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,158,142 shares of the company's stock worth $835,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

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Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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