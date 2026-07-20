Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 332,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Citigroup worth $397,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,082,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $252,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock worth $153,978,000 after buying an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:C opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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