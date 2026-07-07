Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $438.46 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $421.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand and custom silicon spending continue to surge, with multiple articles pointing to stronger orders for advanced chips, capacity tightness, and a durable AI infrastructure buildout that favors TSM’s leading-edge foundry business.

AI demand and custom silicon spending continue to surge, with multiple articles pointing to stronger orders for advanced chips, capacity tightness, and a durable AI infrastructure buildout that favors TSM’s leading-edge foundry business. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted TSMC’s pricing power and margin strength, including commentary that its 3nm capacity is fully utilized and that gross margin improved to 66.2%, reinforcing the case for earnings resilience. Taiwan Semiconductor's Gross Margin Improves: What Lies Ahead?

Several reports highlighted TSMC’s pricing power and margin strength, including commentary that its 3nm capacity is fully utilized and that gross margin improved to 66.2%, reinforcing the case for earnings resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional sentiment remains supportive in several pieces, including coverage noting TSMC’s role as a top AI holding and discussion of higher price targets from firms such as Barclays, Bank of America, and Citi.

Analyst and institutional sentiment remains supportive in several pieces, including coverage noting TSMC’s role as a top AI holding and discussion of higher price targets from firms such as Barclays, Bank of America, and Citi. Neutral Sentiment: News flow also suggests the semiconductor rally is being tested by upcoming industry data points, including Samsung earnings, SK Hynix’s U.S. listing, and TSMC’s June sales, which could confirm whether AI demand remains as strong as expected. Samsung Earnings, SK Hynix Listing Will Test AI-Fueled Tech Rally

News flow also suggests the semiconductor rally is being tested by upcoming industry data points, including Samsung earnings, SK Hynix’s U.S. listing, and TSMC’s June sales, which could confirm whether AI demand remains as strong as expected. Neutral Sentiment: Another article framed TSMC’s recent move higher as momentum-driven and questioned valuation after the rally, suggesting some investors may be weighing how much upside is left. Is TSMC Still a Buy After Its Massive Rally?

Another article framed TSMC’s recent move higher as momentum-driven and questioned valuation after the rally, suggesting some investors may be weighing how much upside is left. Negative Sentiment: One headline said Goldman Sachs has turned bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which could temper enthusiasm if investors view it as a signal that expectations are getting stretched. Goldman Sachs turns its back on major semiconductor stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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