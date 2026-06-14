Clear Street Group Inc. Takes $6.03 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,640 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $571.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $411.06 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $442.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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