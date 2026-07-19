Clearwave Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Clearwave Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Clearwave Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearwave Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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