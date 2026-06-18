Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,630 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Cloudflare worth $80,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock worth $6,389,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company's stock worth $792,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock worth $850,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $718,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $3,510,924.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,591,079.25. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,195 shares of company stock worth $86,581,825. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $228.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of -912.28, a P/E/G ratio of 411.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a new Cloudflare One Design Partner Designation to help select global partners accelerate secure AI and SASE adoption, reinforcing demand for its enterprise security platform and supporting its long-term growth narrative.

Cloudflare announced a new to help select global partners accelerate secure AI and SASE adoption, reinforcing demand for its enterprise security platform and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor interest remains constructive, with Cloudflare highlighted as one of the more watched generative AI software names and previously supported by bullish analyst ratings and price targets.

Analyst and investor interest remains constructive, with Cloudflare highlighted as one of the more watched generative AI software names and previously supported by bullish analyst ratings and price targets. Neutral Sentiment: A third-party announcement about Spur’s no-code Cloudflare integration added ecosystem visibility, but it does not appear to materially change Cloudflare’s fundamentals.

A third-party announcement about added ecosystem visibility, but it does not appear to materially change Cloudflare’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes on two directors ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, creating a governance headline that could keep some investors cautious.

urged shareholders to withhold votes on two directors ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, creating a governance headline that could keep some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Director John Graham-Cumming also sold shares, which may pressure sentiment even though the sales were routine and relatively small versus their holdings.

Cloudflare CFO sold under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Director also sold shares, which may pressure sentiment even though the sales were routine and relatively small versus their holdings. Negative Sentiment: Shares have also been weaker than the broader market in the latest sessions, suggesting some profit-taking after a strong run and leaving the stock sensitive to any negative headlines.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. New Street Research reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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