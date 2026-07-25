Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,209 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 270,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $64,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $59.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Article Title

Cognizant announced a strategic partnership with Gulf Edge to accelerate enterprise AI adoption in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. The deal highlights CTSH’s push into higher-growth AI services and could support longer-term revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Article Title

Investors appear to be buying ahead of Cognizant’s second-quarter earnings report on July 29, leaning on the company’s first-quarter momentum, which included revenue growth, strong bookings, and improved margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Article Title

Wall Street still broadly remains constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $55 from $74, but kept an overweight rating, while other recent analyst calls have been positive. That suggests expectations may be reset rather than deteriorating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning.

Short-interest data did not show a meaningful change, so there is little evidence that the latest move is being driven by a short squeeze or bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint.

The JPMorgan target cut reflects lower near-term upside expectations, and the stock remains well below its prior highs, which may temper enthusiasm if upcoming earnings disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and mixed institutional ownership trends could be a modest headwind for sentiment, even though these factors do not appear to be the main driver today.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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