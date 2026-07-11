Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Position Raised by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,282 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc's holdings in Comcast were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Freedom Capital raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 25,483,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,679,600. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here