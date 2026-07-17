Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 193.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,681.50 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $513.99 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,867.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,539.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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