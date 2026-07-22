Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.37 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,970 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Prologis were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Prologis by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,433,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207,267 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Prologis by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $978,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.62.

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Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated/maintained a bullish stance on Prologis, and Truist Financial raised its price target to $162 from $154 while reiterating a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga article

Barclays initiated/maintained a bullish stance on Prologis, and Truist Financial raised its price target to $162 from $154 while reiterating a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted strong warehouse leasing activity and momentum in Prologis’s core logistics real estate business, reinforcing the view that operating fundamentals remain solid. Article on warehouse leasing

Articles highlighted strong warehouse leasing activity and momentum in Prologis’s core logistics real estate business, reinforcing the view that operating fundamentals remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary and market coverage framed Prologis as a momentum and growth name, which can attract additional buyers in a strong trading session. Zacks article

Investor commentary and market coverage framed Prologis as a momentum and growth name, which can attract additional buyers in a strong trading session. Neutral Sentiment: Prologis remained in the headlines for its attempt to acquire SEGRO, with Norges Bank saying the merger rationale deserves consideration, but the deal remains uncertain and has been repeatedly rejected. WSJ article

Prologis remained in the headlines for its attempt to acquire SEGRO, with Norges Bank saying the merger rationale deserves consideration, but the deal remains uncertain and has been repeatedly rejected. Negative Sentiment: SEGRO rejected Prologis’s revised takeover proposal, underscoring execution risk and suggesting the acquisition may not happen, which can weigh on sentiment around the deal strategy. Reuters article

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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