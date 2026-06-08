Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tribune Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tribune Investment Group LP now owns 33,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Asset Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.0%

TEL stock opened at $212.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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