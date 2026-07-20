Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 399.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citic Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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