Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 13,731 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.20% of Ameren worth $59,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 155,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495,945 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,378,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $352,601,000 after buying an additional 116,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxele Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $959,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. 1,173,944 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

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