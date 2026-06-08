Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,054 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 153,063 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,126,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.92 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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