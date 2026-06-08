Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $290.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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