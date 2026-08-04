CX Institutional Has $13.64 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

CX Institutional raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,565 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 79 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $629.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.00.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: BVNK acquisition completed: Mastercard finalized its approximately $1.8 billion purchase of crypto infrastructure provider BVNK. The deal is intended to help banks and businesses move value between fiat currencies and digital assets and strengthen Mastercard’s stablecoin capabilities. Mastercard completes acquisition of BVNK to advance global stablecoin capabilities

Mastercard finalized its approximately $1.8 billion purchase of crypto infrastructure provider BVNK. The deal is intended to help banks and businesses move value between fiat currencies and digital assets and strengthen Mastercard’s stablecoin capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets raised: Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its Mastercard price target to $695 from $650 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Other analysts raised targets to $680 and $685, while Mastercard’s overall analyst consensus remains “Buy.” Mastercard price target raised to $680

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its Mastercard price target to $695 from $650 and maintained an “overweight” rating. Other analysts raised targets to $680 and $685, while Mastercard’s overall analyst consensus remains “Buy.” Positive Sentiment: Travel and payment partnerships expanded: Mastercard announced new or expanded collaborations with American Airlines and Citi, Emburse, GCash, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority and Bahrain-based INFINIOS. These initiatives could increase card usage, travel-related payments and stablecoin settlement opportunities. American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard introduce new benefits

Mastercard announced new or expanded collaborations with American Airlines and Citi, Emburse, GCash, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Authority and Bahrain-based INFINIOS. These initiatives could increase card usage, travel-related payments and stablecoin settlement opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic execution remains the focus: Mastercard made six senior appointments across Asia Pacific and continues positioning its network for digital-payment growth. These moves are supportive strategically but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings.

Mastercard made six senior appointments across Asia Pacific and continues positioning its network for digital-payment growth. These moves are supportive strategically but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may limit gains: Despite strong recent earnings growth and favorable analyst commentary, Mastercard trades near its annual high at a premium earnings multiple. Investors may be taking profits or waiting for clearer evidence that the BVNK acquisition and stablecoin initiatives will generate meaningful revenue.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MA opened at $571.38 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $504.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $516.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.27. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 239.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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