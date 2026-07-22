Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Makes New Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,941 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $31,993,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $263.65 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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