DCF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of DCF Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Article Title

Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Article Title

The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: China’s planned AI data-center spending may increase competition in cloud and AI, potentially undercutting private operators like Alibaba over time. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 91.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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