Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 80,750 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,750 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,838,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,059,951.20. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,300 shares of company stock worth $24,742,756. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair lowered Block to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.84.

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Block Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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