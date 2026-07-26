Delta Global Management LP Buys Shares of 31,451 Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 10,836 shares of the company's stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark downgraded Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.19.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.87, a P/E/G ratio of 267.19 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 888,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,101,252.03. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $33,117.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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