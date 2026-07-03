Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $20.31 Million in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,800 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $20,312,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.25% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 85.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,218 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.69 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Greenbrier Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

Key Stories Impacting Greenbrier Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Greenbrier Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Greenbrier reported quarterly EPS of $0.60, which beat Wall Street’s $0.57 estimate, showing earnings held up better than expected despite a tough freight environment. Earnings report and conference call

Greenbrier reported quarterly EPS of $0.60, which beat Wall Street’s $0.57 estimate, showing earnings held up better than expected despite a tough freight environment. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its focus on lease-fleet growth, with management highlighting 99% fleet utilization and resilient margins, which may help offset weaker manufacturing demand. Zacks earnings call takeaway

The company reaffirmed its focus on lease-fleet growth, with management highlighting 99% fleet utilization and resilient margins, which may help offset weaker manufacturing demand. Neutral Sentiment: Greenbrier announced a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, which supports income-focused investors but is unlikely to change the near-term growth outlook by itself. Dividend and results announcement

Greenbrier announced a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, which supports income-focused investors but is unlikely to change the near-term growth outlook by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna kept a neutral rating and $52 price target, implying modest upside from current levels rather than a strong bullish catalyst. Analyst rating update

Susquehanna kept a neutral rating and $52 price target, implying modest upside from current levels rather than a strong bullish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna also downgraded Greenbrier on low railcar orders, reinforcing concerns that new equipment demand is weak and could pressure future revenue growth. Downgrade article

Susquehanna also downgraded Greenbrier on low railcar orders, reinforcing concerns that new equipment demand is weak and could pressure future revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $576.5 million versus $612.7 million expected, and sales fell 31.6% year over year, a reminder that the core railcar business remains under strain. Yahoo Finance earnings summary

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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