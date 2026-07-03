Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $4.66 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,954 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.81% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,607 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 304,454 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $7,195,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 394.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,740 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 569.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,314 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,493,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,380. The trade was a 9.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is -106.06%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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