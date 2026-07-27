Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.07 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,523 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Airbnb worth $139,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company's stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,622,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock valued at $308,474,278. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $155.00 price target on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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