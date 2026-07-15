Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 365.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In related news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $192.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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