Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,678 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,537,205,000 after buying an additional 3,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock worth $917,845,000 after buying an additional 2,492,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock worth $824,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,146,272 shares of the company's stock worth $698,452,000 after acquiring an additional 981,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares in the company, valued at $389,267,850. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock valued at $321,925,435. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $148.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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