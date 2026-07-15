Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 590.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in argenex were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in argenex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in argenex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in argenex by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in argenex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $859.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $856.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $554.59 and a 52 week high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Weiss Ratings raised argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Glj Research upgraded argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on argenex from $890.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,037.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on argenex

argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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