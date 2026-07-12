Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $16.23 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163,861 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $16,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $7.46 on Friday, reaching $235.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,057,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,041,692. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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