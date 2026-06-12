DJE Kapital AG Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

DJE Kapital AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,022 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 49,678 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $112.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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