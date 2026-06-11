Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 10,743 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,009 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.47% of Mohawk Industries worth $31,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Mohawk Industries Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $200,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,076.94. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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