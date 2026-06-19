Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 8,136 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here