Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 48,504 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 404.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,490 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Samsara were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 100.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 142.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

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Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $691,768.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 929,575 shares in the company, valued at $32,897,659.25. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,976,173 shares of company stock worth $155,523,670. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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