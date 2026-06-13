Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.56 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 2,883 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $463,730.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,029.55. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,578,682.10. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $180.12 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $183.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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