Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.07 Million in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,728 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Sunrun accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 153,164 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 148,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $418,300,000 after purchasing an additional 288,945 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,803 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,314,802 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sunrun Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sunrun's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,013,333.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 384,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,128.50. This trade represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 557,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,314.29. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 694,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price target on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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