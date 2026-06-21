E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Buys 58,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 406,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 139,984 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 226,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,131 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Pfizer stock slides following CFO exit, 2026 guidance reaffirmed

Pfizer reaffirmed its and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Positive Sentiment: The company moved quickly to appoint an interim finance chief , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Pfizer Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

The company moved quickly to appoint an , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Neutral Sentiment: News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Reuters coverage of CFO departure

News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is the unexpected departure of the CFO, which can create uncertainty about financial discipline and near-term investor confidence, helping explain why PFE has been declining. Pfizer CFO to leave company for consumer goods role

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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