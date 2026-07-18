Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,088 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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