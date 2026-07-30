Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 160.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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