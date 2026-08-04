Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 36,524 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,524 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Citigroup by 118.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 250,409 shares of the company's stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encore Global Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $143.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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