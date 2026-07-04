Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1,521.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nebius Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after buying an additional 1,710,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $215.62 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,704,632. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 626,887 shares of company stock worth $124,696,143 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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