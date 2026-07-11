Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Candriam S.C.A.'s 7th Largest Position

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,282 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,982 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.0% of Candriam S.C.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $383,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,189.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,098.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,033.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. TipRanks article

Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Motley Fool article

News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. TheStreet article

Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General’s lawsuit over allegedly pulled 340B discounts adds legal and reimbursement risk, which could create some investor caution around Lilly’s pricing and hospital-channel relationships. Healthcare Finance News article

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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