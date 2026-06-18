Eminence Capital LP Sells 39,776 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Eminence Capital LP lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,761 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 39,776 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eminence Capital LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $121,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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