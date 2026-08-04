Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1,385.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 551,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 662,523 shares of company stock valued at $139,422,230.

Nebius Group Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $299.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.01. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.23.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure growth narrative: Nebius is being promoted as a leading “neocloud” provider, supported by vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic relationship with NVIDIA, and strong revenue-growth visibility. Nebius: The Neocloud Leader

Nebius is being promoted as a leading “neocloud” provider, supported by vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic relationship with NVIDIA, and strong revenue-growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Expansion potential: Potential data-center development in India could broaden Nebius’ geographic footprint and lift its long-term capacity beyond current guidance. Recent job postings were cited as evidence of possible expansion. NVIDIA’s reported 9.3% stake also strengthens the company’s technology and customer relationships. Nebius: Too Cheap To Ignore

Potential data-center development in India could broaden Nebius’ geographic footprint and lift its long-term capacity beyond current guidance. Recent job postings were cited as evidence of possible expansion. NVIDIA’s reported 9.3% stake also strengthens the company’s technology and customer relationships. Positive Sentiment: Funding and demand: Nebius’ approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital for AI-cloud expansion and is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows. Investors are also anticipating the company’s August 12 second-quarter earnings report amid continued large AI-capacity spending by major customers. Nebius shares jump amid financing and AI demand

Nebius’ approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital for AI-cloud expansion and is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows. Investors are also anticipating the company’s August 12 second-quarter earnings report amid continued large AI-capacity spending by major customers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $224 price target, implying modest upside but signaling that valuation and execution risks remain. The target is below several other recent analyst targets.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $224 price target, implying modest upside but signaling that valuation and execution risks remain. The target is below several other recent analyst targets. Neutral Sentiment: Market support: Nebius participated in a broad Nasdaq rally led by AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting part of the move reflects favorable sector-wide momentum rather than only company-specific news. Nasdaq midday rally

Nebius participated in a broad Nasdaq rally led by AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting part of the move reflects favorable sector-wide momentum rather than only company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reported insider activity showed 46 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. This may weigh on sentiment by raising concerns about valuation or near-term profit-taking.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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