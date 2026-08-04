Empowered Funds LLC Sells 33,278 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,278 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 888,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,101,252.03. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,391,291.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 532,250 shares of company stock valued at $119,960,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE NET opened at $282.91 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.65. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $293.80.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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